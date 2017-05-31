Since taking the stage on the Great White Way, Josh Groban has hit pause on his personal life.

Last year, the Grammy winner made his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, and Groban says he’s been hyper-focused on the show since.

“I’ve never worked harder in my life, and I’ve never seen people work harder in my life,” Groban, 36, tells PEOPLE of the musical, an avant-garde adaptation of Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

That hard work has certainly paid off: Groban is nominated for leading actor in a musical at the Tonys June 11, and The Great Comet is up for 12 awards total.

Now that the singer has a chance to celebrate the production’s success, he’s relishing it, as the L.A. native spends most of his down-time practicing and resting.

“It’s a monk life — nothing is more important to you than giving 100 percent onstage every show because there is really nothing less fun than doing a Broadway show and not feeling good; it’s just a nightmare,” Groban says.

“Your body just tells you whether you’ve got it in you to get a drink or not, and nine times out of 10, you do not have it in you to go out,” he adds. “The days I’ve said, ‘Yeah, sounds fun, let me throw on my jacket,’ the next day has been rough.”

Groban has certainly been busy in recent years. Last September, he completed a 100-date tour and only took four days off work before beginning rehearsals for The Great Comet, in which he plays the titular male lead eight times a week at New York’s Imperial Theatre.

When his 10-month run with the company comes to a close in July, he’s says he’ll “take a month off, go to the woods and unplug!” And there’s something else the star is looking forward to.

FROM THE PEOPLE ARCHIVES: When Is Josh Groban Headed to Broadway?

Having spent nearly 20 years in the spotlight, Groban has enjoyed his fair share of high-profile relationships, with January Jones to, more recently, Kat Dennings (the pair split amicably last summer).

The singer doesn’t talk much about his love life too much — so was dating in the spotlight a nightmare?

“No, it’s never been a nightmare,” he says. “I’ve been very lucky in love. Every relationship has pros and cons. But dating again after I’m done with the show? It’s gonna be nice to have a social life again!”

The Tony Awards air June 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.