“Tupac lives,” rumors are back — but this time actors Josh Duhamel, Jimmi Simpson and Bokeem Woodbine are giving us a deeper look into what really happened.

After over 20 years, the tragic murders of late rappers Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. (also called Biggie Smalls) — occurring only one year apart — remain a mystery. Emmy award-winning director Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) is tackling another set of mysterious murder cases with true crime anthology series UNSOLVED: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., which documents the dual police investigations into their deaths in a fictional representation.

PEOPLE reveals an exclusive trailer for the Universal Cable Production series above, which is expected to premiere in 2018.

Following previous documentaries that have explored the murders— Biggie and Tupac (2002) and Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders (2015) — this is the first true crime anthology series to explore the rappers’ deaths together.