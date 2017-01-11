Why People Are a Little Upset About Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Last year, news broke that Joseph Fiennes, a white British man, had been cast as late music icon Michael Jackson, a black American man.

Fiennes’ role comes as part of a new TV movie called Urban Myths: A Brand New Collection of Comedies, an anthology of “true… ish” stories from Britain’s Sky Arts. The true-ish story in question is an alleged road trip that Jackson took with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after flights were grounded in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks of 2001.

With that information under your belt, read Fiennes’ defense of his casting: “I deal in imagination, so I don’t think imagination should have rules stamped on them,” he told the AP last year.

Twitter, perhaps unaware of Fiennes’ imagination-dealing, was shocked when the first trailer hit the internet today.

Me after seeing #JosephFiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/t8FOdHClh7 — Tammy Tam (@nubiansweet) January 11, 2017

Okay? But why does Joseph Fiennes as MJ look like the scarecrow you'd find at the edge of a pumpkin patch!? pic.twitter.com/OxFjP5SZQs — Rosalina Watson † (@AboutRosalina) January 11, 2017

They have Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. Maybe Tom Hanks will play Berry Gordy in the next Motown movie. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 10, 2017

Joseph Fiennes looks like he's playing Michael Jackson in an early 2000s MADtv skit — The Year of Yelix (@Yelix) January 11, 2017

2017 is so disrespectful#josephfiennes playing #michaeljackson

Next we gonna have a polar bear playing harambe #icant — Kimmy Diei (@KimmyDiei) January 11, 2017

@jfiennesfans, the official Twitter account for the Joseph Fiennes Fansite (Instagram: Jfiennesfans) called the trailer “quirky.”

But with that in mind, it’s important to keep perspective:

u know things are bad when the "joseph fiennes as michael jackson" story is the story thats getting buried here — jomny sun, authoer (@jonnysun) January 11, 2017