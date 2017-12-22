At the same time, Sparks' acting career began to take off, and she joined the star-studded cast of Sparkle in the title role. But the bright spot took a somewhat darker turn with costar Whitney Houston's untimely death that February. “The first day she got [to the set] she’s scolding me, and I’m thinking this is the best day ever. She went from being this unreachable supernova pop star to my costar, friend and someone who was like a mentor to me," Sparks recounted at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood luncheon days after Houston's death. "It was a gift and an honor to play opposite Whitney Houston in the film.”