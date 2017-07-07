5 Things to Know About Jordin Sparks’ New Boyfriend Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks is officially off the market!

The “Double Tap” singer, 27, is dating Dana Isaiah and didn’t hold back in expressing her newfound love for him on Instagram Thursday on International Kissing Day.

Sparks, who previously dated Jason Derulo, seems to have met someone who she shares plenty of things in common with. Here are five things to know about her new beau Isaiah.

1. He’s a family man.

Like Sparks, who has two nieces she posts about frequently, Isaiah proudly shares photos of his siblings, parents and godson.

Weekend recap 😜🤙🏽 What's understood doesn't have to be explained! #LaFamilia #unbreakablebond A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

He and Sparks recently went on a vacation with his family, and he shared a series of photos from the trip, writing, “Weekend recap. What’s understood doesn’t have to be explained! #LaFamilia #unbreakablebond.”

2. They’re both fitness junkies.

Isaiah and Sparks train together and push each other to their limits at the gym.

Make it a lifestyle. Train. Train. Train Harder! Shoutout @confusedmuscles for the workout and video A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

“Make it a lifestyle. Train. Train. Train Harder! Shoutout @confusedmuscles for the workout and video,” he wrote in the caption.

Their relationship also seems serious as he wrote that Sparks was his “ride or die” in a second photo after what seems to be a grueling workout session.

God was definitely looking out for ya boy when he hand crafted this one 🤤 My ride or die 💪🏽 A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

“God was definitely looking out for ya boy when he hand crafted this one,” he wrote. “My ride or die.”

3. He is religious, just like Sparks.

Find your place of peace. Find your distraction to help you push through. Love those who hate you. "But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you!"Matthew 5:44 A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

“Find your place of peace,” he wrote in the caption of a photo posted in June. “Find your distraction to help you push through. Love those who hate you. “But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you!” Matthew 5:44.”

Sparks posted a similar motivational message recently, writing, “This resonated with me so deeply. Only by the grace of God.”

This resonated within me so deeply. Only by the grace of God. 🙌🏽 ••• Quote: #IainThomas A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Isaiah’s profile also reads, “God is my #1 | Col 3:23 | Romans 6|Model| Fitness enthusiast| #3.”

4. Sparks and the Southeastern University alum share a love for basketball.

The two spent their date night at the NBA Finals Game 4, meeting Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Charles Barkley.

2017 NBA Finals game 4 #tbt A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Isaiah was also there to support Sparks as she sang the National Anthem before the game began, taking a video of her that he posted on his Instagram.

5. He’s younger than her.

Grateful to God for the angels he has watching over my life. Blessed to see 25! Thanks to all my friends and family who have made it so special thus far. Yalls FaceTime calls give me life and lots of laughter 😅 A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on May 3, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Isaiah celebrated his 25th birthday in May, while Sparks will turn 28 in December.

“Grateful to God for his angels he has watching over my life,” he wrote in the caption. “Blessed to see 25! Thanks to all my friends and family who have made it so special thus far. Yalls FaceTime calls give me life and lots of laughter.”