Stars Remember Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein After His Sudden Death

Friends of Jordan Feldstein, who died suddenly on Friday at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack, remembered the celebrity talent manager on social media Saturday.

“Man. So Sad Man,” Tonight Show bandleader and Roots member Questlove wrote on Twitter. “Peace be with his family and loved ones. He effected and changed the lives of many.”

Jordan, the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, was CEO and founder of Career Artist Management (CAM) — a leading management firm in Beverly Hills, California, that was recognized for being a proactive and energetic force in the entertainment industry. He was 40.

He worked with Maroon 5 from their inception over 15 years ago, turning them into one of music’s most successful acts. CAM also shepherded the career of Sara Bareilles and worked with a roster of diverse clients that include Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s, Chromeo and Robin Thicke.

“#rip Jordan , my Close Friend and Manager 🙏🏽” Big Boi wrote on Twitter.

Other messages came from rapper Juicy J and Tidal vice president Tony Gervino.

A representative for the Los Angeles Coroner’s office told PEOPLE police are investigating Jordan’s death as a possible accident.

His family has remained silent on social media so far, but did release a statement to PEOPLE.

“Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter,” the statement read.

“His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” the statement from the family continued. “In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.”

Jordan is survived by his two children. He was married twice, once to Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca (though the marriage, in 2013, was annulled after a week).