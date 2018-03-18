Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein's Cause of Death Released

Jordan Feldstein, the brother of actor Jonah Hill and actress Beanie Feldstein, died as a result of a blood clot that originated in his leg, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office listed Feldstein’s first cause of death as a pulmonary thromboembolism, a pulmonary embolism resulting from a clot originating somewhere else in the body. His second cause of death was deep leg vein thrombosis, a blood clot.

Acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were listed as other significant causes in the death of Feldstein, a music talent manager who died at age 40 on Dec. 22, 2017.

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

In January, The Blast reported that the announcement of Feldstein’s cause of death had been deferred pending further investigation.

Feldstein was CEO and founder of Career Artist Management (CAM), a leading management firm in Beverly Hills, California.

He was the manager for Maroon 5 and worked with the band since their inception more than 15 years ago. He is survived by his two children.

After his death, a representative for the family told PEOPLE in a statement, “Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter.”