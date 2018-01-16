The Jonas Brothers Have Reactivated Their Instagram Account — Does This Mean They're Reuniting?

Rumors are flying that the Jonas Brothers are getting back together — but is it too good to be true?

Twitter fans are hopeful that the band who brought them “Year 3000,” Camp Rock, and glorious 2008-style flippy hair may be reuniting after their dedicated Instagram account was reactivated after almost five years of silence.

The band split up in 2013, with Nick Jonas telling PEOPLE they were stepping back because “prioritizing our family is really important to us.”

Kevin Jonas added at the time, “We’re choosing our family because it was becoming toxic.”

Since then, Nick, 25, has become a solo artist, Joe Jonas, 28, is in the band DNCE, and Kevin, 30, is married with two kids.

Although the brothers themselves haven’t said anything publicly about getting the band back together, fans are freaking out at the possibility. Yesterday, Ryan Liestman, the band’s backing musician, posted a photo with Nick, Joe and Kevin with the caption “Family reunion,” fueling the fire.

At the least, the boys may be returning, together, to the small screen. Last year, Nick told PEOPLE he was onboard for an R-rated third installment of the Camp Rock series.

“If the right thing comes together, I think that’d be fun,” Nick said of the idea. “It’s a really delicate thing because [they’re two films] really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it’d have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special.”

“But I absolutely love working with Demi and my brothers,” he continued.