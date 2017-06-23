Sweet Like Candy! Go Behind the Scenes of Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa's Music Video for 'Kid in a Candy Store'

JoJo Siwa believes in sugar and spice and everything nice.

The Dance Moms star is set to release the music video for her new hit “Kid in a Candy Store” Friday at VidCon, and PEOPLE has the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her sweet day.

“‘Kid in a Candy Store’ is all about finding a positive when there’s a negative,” Siwa says in the clip.

“I walk in the store and the kids are just kinda sitting here—they’re sad, they’re bored,” Siwa continues. “My favorite part [is when] I take this sugar and [blow it], then turns into this bright magical world full of color and candy.”

At just 14, Siwa is a jack-of-all-trades. In May, she revealed she would be starring in her very own 30-minute special JoJo Siwa: My World, airing Aug. 12 on Nickelodeon.

The special follows her dance journey leading up to her biggest moment yet — performing at the Mall of America.