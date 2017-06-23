People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

Sweet Like Candy! Go Behind the Scenes of Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa's Music Video for 'Kid in a Candy Store'

By @nicolesands901

Posted on

JoJo Siwa believes in sugar and spice and everything nice.

The Dance Moms star is set to release the music video for her new hit “Kid in a Candy Store” Friday at VidCon, and PEOPLE has the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her sweet day.

“‘Kid in a Candy Store’ is all about finding a positive when there’s a negative,” Siwa says in the clip.

“I walk in the store and the kids are just kinda sitting here—they’re sad, they’re bored,” Siwa continues. “My favorite part [is when] I take this sugar and [blow it], then turns into this bright magical world full of color and candy.”

At just 14, Siwa is a jack-of-all-trades. In May, she revealed she would be starring in her very own 30-minute special JoJo Siwa: My World, airing Aug. 12 on Nickelodeon.

The special follows her dance journey leading up to her biggest moment yet — performing at the Mall of America.