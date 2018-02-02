John Mellencamp Takes a Knee on Late Show with Stephen Colbert Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

John Mellencamp is never afraid to get political. The 66-year-old heartland rocker timed the release of “Easy Target” — a barbed protest anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement — to just days before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

On Thursday night, in advance of Super Bowl LII, Mellencamp played the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, capping off the performance by taking a knee. The act was done in solidarity with the NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem played at football games.

The movement began in August 2016 with Colin Kaepernick, who made headlines for refusing to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the United States. Since then, the act has ignited a cultural firestorm, drawing the ire of those, including Trump himself, who feel it is unpatriotic.

During a rally speech in Alabama last fall, Trump stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out, you’re fired.’”

He followed this up days later with a series of tweets. “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” he wrote. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

However, the movement has gained traction with celebrities —including Diddy and Stevie Wonder — and other supporters, and quickly spread across the league.