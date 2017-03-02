John Mellencamp Says Ex Meg Ryan ‘Hates Me to Death’

Even after more than two years since John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan broke up, it seems all is not well between the exes.

Mellencamp, 65, told Howard Stern on the DJ’s SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday that Ryan, 55, would like nothing to do with him.

“Oh, women hate me,” Mellencamp said. “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.”

When Stern asked why Ryan would “hate” the singer, the rock star elaborated, “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Mellencamp revealed he tried to make amends with the You’ve Got Mail actress, saying, “I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her.”

Ryan and Mellencamp decided to call it quits in August 2014 after three years of dating.

“It was the distance,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She lives in New York and he resides in Indiana. It was the long distance that ultimately was the cause.”

Of his previous relationships, Mellencamp told Stern he keeps in touch with ex-wife Elaine Irwin.

“I was married to Elaine for 20 years,” he said. “Elaine and I are still good friends… Other than Elaine, of all the girls, [Meg] was fantastic.”

Before his relationships with Irwin, Ryan and Christie Brinkley, Mellencamp was married to Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989 and Priscilla Mellencamp from 1970 to 1981. Ryan was married to Dennis Quaid until their divorce in 2001.