Call Him Cupid! John Mayer Plays Valentine’s Day Matchmaker on Instagram

John Mayer isn’t looking for love this Valentine’s Day — instead, he’s playing matchmaker for all his Instagram fans.

The 39-year-old crooner posted a message on the photo-sharing app Tuesday encouraging his 1.8 million followers to tag someone they had a crush on in the video’s comments.

“If you are an Instagram crush that has been tagged in the captions below, this song is for you,” Mayer said before strumming an original number on his guitar.

He sings, “Somebody’s stalking you / Somebody wants to talk to you / Somebody wants to take a walk with you / Somebody wants for you to follow them, too / So you got a crush, ain’t it nice to know? / So you got a crush, ain’t it nice to know?”

The rest, he said, was up to the potential lovebirds.

“I leave it to you guys,” he said. “It’s just my job to connect people. So, have a good time.”

Three hours after the video was shared, nearly 14,000 people had commented with the Instagram handle of someone they were hoping to click with on the romantic holiday. Many fans aimed for the stars, tagging Mayer himself in the post.

The singer has had some high-profile relationships over the years, being linked to the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry.

Mayer is rumored to have inspired Swift’s 2010 song “Dear John,” while Perry also dated the singer for several years before finally calling it quits in July 2015.

Mayer’s The Search for Everything World Tour kicks off March 31 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.