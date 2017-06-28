In the midst of touring and promoting his latest solo album The Search for Everything, John Mayer took a moment to respond to Katy Perry ranking him as her favorite celebrity lover.

During Perry’s June 12 appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the host challenged the pop star to rank three exes — Diplo, Orlando Bloom and Mayer — from best to worst in bed… or face eating a 1,000-year-old egg during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

“They’re all amazing lovers, and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place,” she declared. But when pushed, she named Diplo third, recent ex Bloom as second, and gave Mayer (whom she dated on and off between 2012 and 2015) the top spot.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer addressed Perry’s love-making rankings. “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you,” the singer-songwriter said. “I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 — I remember 32. I don’t wanna do it again.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Rates Her Lovers from Worst to Best

While Mayer may have decided he finally knows better than to comment on past relationships in the press (a far cry from the days of calling ex Jessica Simpson “sexual napalm” in Playboy), he did recently admit to The New York Times that new song “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about Perry.

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone interview, Mayer addressed his influence on younger artists, like Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. “I didn’t see it coming,” he said. “Those guys are me. I looked up to Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan. All my heroes were awesome to me, so there’s a contract to make the new guys feel accepted.”

Mayer also revealed that he’s swapped alcohol consumption for smoking pot.

“Drinking is a f—ing con,” he said. “How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. ‘I said two, now it’s three, now we’re at four?’ I never had a serious issue with it, but I remember looking around, going, ‘This feels rigged. I’m taking a break. There’s never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.”

Read the full interview at Rolling Stone.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com