John Mayer kept his promise to release the first wave of tracks from his forthcoming album, The Search for Everything. The singer dropped four songs from the collection on Friday, part of The Search for Everything — Wave One EP.

“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” Mayer, 39, wrote on Twitter of the release.

As previously revealed, the four songs released off The Search for Everything are “Moving On and Getting Over,” “Changing,” “Love on the Weekend,” and “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.” (“Love on the Weekend” was previously released as a single last year.)

Mayer’s last studio album was 2013’s Paradise Valley, but he has kept busy by both working on the new music and touring as the lead guitarist with Dead & Company (which features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann). Mayer helped the group celebrate 50 years of the Grateful Dead in 2015 and 2016.

Last year, when announcing the release of “Love on the Weekend,” Mayer said of what became The Search for Everything, “There are more songs than can fit on your standard sized album. But I do think next year is the year of more music coming than I’ve ever put out in one year.”

Listen to the songs above.