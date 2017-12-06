John Mayer in 'Good Spirits' as He Recovers from Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer is on the mend.

The musician is “in good spirits” following an emergency appendectomy after being hospitalized Tuesday morning, his rep tells PEOPLE.

“John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits,” the band said in a statement. “The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando, Florida and Dec. 8 in Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the Dec. 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed. All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase.”

Mayer, 40, has been touring with the Grateful Dead offshoot on their fall run, which was expected to conclude Friday. The guitarist — who released his seventh album, The Search for Everything, earlier this year — also has a number of upcoming solo dates on the books, although it’s currently unclear how they’ll be affected.

John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits. The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for December 7 in Orlando, Florida and December 8 in Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the December 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed. pic.twitter.com/ciffjSFxKS — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 6, 2017

Mayer first joined Dead & Company — comprised of Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, along with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — in 2015, and they’ve hit the road each year since.

“It’s really interesting to be a fan of a certain band at the moment you are the most passionate about it, to offer that passion to that band themselves … because I’m a solo artist, I didn’t say to myself, ‘I would really like to join the band.’ I saw what was possible by way of me being just a fan with a guitar who can interpret and understand the music a certain way,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

“It’s just me plugging myself into this music that’s meant the world to me.”

Mayer’s bandmates were quick to wish the guitarist well on social media following the announcement of the news Tuesday.

Weir Tweeted a photo with his fellow frontman, captioning it, “Wishing a speedy recovery for John. Get well soon my friend.” Hart shared a number of pictures, writing, “I’ve gotten to know John on & off the stage these last few years. The music, the camaraderie and the energy John brings to Dead & Company and our Grateful Dead catalog is special. Wishing him a speedy recovery & return to tour.”

“John, get well soon brother!” bandmate Burbridge captioned his own photo. Added Kreutzmann, “Wishing you well John!”

Close pal (and Grateful Dead megafan) Andy Cohen also sent his good thoughts.

The emergency appendectomy isn’t Mayer’s first major health woe — the musician was silenced by persistent throat granulomas in 2011 and 2012.

“I probably had contiguously three, maybe four months of not saying a word,” he said at the time. “[I] got to a point where [I] thought we were out of the woods, and then it came raging back. I felt I needed to take six months off, just to regain my sanity, really.”