John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety with an Encouraging Note to Fans

John Mayer is sharing a personal milestone with his fans: he’s been sober for one year.

The 40-year-old singer announced Tuesday that he hasn’t had a drink in 365 days.

“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment,” he wrote on Twitter. “I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak.”

In a New York Times profile published in March, Mayer shared that he’s attended therapy to help him deal with his “attachment style” and quit drinking.

“I’m actually very thoughtfully entering cannabis life,” he shared.

Mayer, 40, elaborated on replacing drinking with smoking weed in the summer, telling Rolling Stone, “I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably…. Drinking is a f–ing con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard. ‘I said two, now it’s three, now we’re at four?'”

Mayer added that he “never had a serious issue with it,” but felt like he needed to take a break: “There’s never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.”

The “In the Blood” singer recently spent his 40th birthday in Rio de Janeiro with pal Andy Cohen.

“One final salute to @johnmayer as we put a bow around our Celebration of 40 Years of Excellence,” Cohen, 49, captioned a photo of Mayer standing in a salute position on board a boat.

“My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM. ⚡️💗⚡️ #JM40,” Cohen continued about Mayer, who got himself a diamond chain for his 40th, which featured Jeff Bridges’ infamous movie character from The Big Lebowski.