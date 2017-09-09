John Mayer Wonders If Nicki Minaj Would Like Him — and Her Response Leaves Him Speechless

John Mayer is known for his masterful guitar skills. Hopefully, he can also play some super bass.

On Friday, the musician tweeted, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.” Well, within minutes, he got a steamy response.

Making reference to Mayer’s 2002 track “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” Minaj posed the question, “Would my body be your wonderland?” The rapper followed up by tweeting, “Asking for a friend.”

The outspoken ladies man was left speechless by the quick and innuendo-filled retort. “Please hold on, losing my s—,” he wrote back. “This isn’t my reply yet.” He must be reeling because despite his prowess as a song writer, there’s been no new reply.

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Please hold, losing my shit. This isn't my reply yet. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Asking for a friend 😅 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

Both artists are no stranger to high-profile relationships. Minaj recently split from rapper Meek Mill, while Mayer has previously been romantically connected to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry, who has deemed him her favorite celebrity lover.

Not to worry, we here at EW have already taken the liberty of creating a possible couple name for the duo: Johnicki Maynaj.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com