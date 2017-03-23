Katy Perry has been on John Mayer‘s mind.

The singer-songwriter and Perry broke up in 2015 after three years of on-again, off-again dating, but Mayer revealed his latest single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” is about the pop star in a New York Times profile published Thursday.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said, referring to Perry. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

The song includes the lyrics, “I still keep your shampoo in my shower, in case you wanna wash your hair. And I know that you probably found yourself someone somewhere. But I do not really care.”

It’s not that he’s opposed to a relationship. With his 40th birthday approaching this year, the singer is ready to trade in his bachelor days for a special someone to come home to and start a family with.

“I wish there was somebody to throw me the 40th,” he said. “I want the baby with the protective earphones [by the side of the stage].”

Mayer added, “I’m right on time for my career, and I’m running late for my life.”

While he may be ready to get back in the dating scene, it’s going to be hard to handle after releasing The Search for Everything in mid-April, his first new album since 2013, followed by a supporting tour.

Luckily, there are always dating apps. Mayer said that although he’s part of an exclusive one, nothing much comes of it.

“It’s just lot of chatter…we all talk to the same people,” the singer explained. “There are very few people actually meeting up.”

Mayer is making changes in his life though, shedding his bad boy persona. He told the outlet that he’s attended therapy to help him deal with his “attachment style” and even quit drinking recently.

“I’m actually very thoughtfully entering cannabis life,” he shared.