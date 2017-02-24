Bachelor Superfan John Mayer Wouldn't Join the Show Unless They Changed One Small Thing

When it comes to The Bachelor, John Mayer is a self-proclaimed superfan. Just don’t expect him to star on the hit ABC dating competition show any time soon.

Though the 39-year-old singer said he’s thought about leading the show before, he currently has no plans to do so. That is, unless Bachelor producers change one thing about the show.

“I think it would be really fun to be the bachelor,” Mayer told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her show, airing Friday. “I don’t think that I would find love there, unless they would change the vetting process for who would be the contestants.”

DeGeneres, of course, told Mayer that ABC would likely adjust the show should the “Love Me on the Weekend” singer want to participate. But Mayer wasn’t budging.

“I think it would be one of the lowest-rated shows,” he joked.

Mayer has had some high-profile relationships over the years, being linked to the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry. And though he’s not currently dating anyone, he told DeGeneres he’s not exactly single either.

“I thought of this on Valentine’s Day — you don’t have to be with someone to be together,” he said. “And I’m enjoying being together.”

He does have his eyes on someone special — the illustrated woman on the cover of his new album, The Search for Everything – Wave Two, out Friday.

“That’s sort of like her,” Mayer explained. “It’s the spiritual her. It’s memory, fantasy, what you want to see, what the brain sees. That’s the representation of.”

And for any women hoping to fit that model, Mayer suggested his song “Love on the Weekend” is a good place to start when looking for exactly what he’s looking for.

“That’s the total thing I’ve had in flashes and I want more of,” he said, referencing the tune’s lyrics.

Until he finds that IRL, Mayer can join the rest of Bachelor Nation in watching other people find love on reality TV. Even if he would prefer each episode be way shorter.

“I love the show, but it’s too much time to ask from me,” he said. “Two hours is a lot of buy-in time. I always watch the season premiere, and at the end of it they say ‘on an unbelievable new Bachelor.’ And I go, ‘Show me more of this! Show me more of this!’

“I’ll pay $50 if you show me the entire season in 30 minutes,” he continued. “That’s what I want. Get me the helicopters, the girls crying, the girls crying in helicopters. If you get tears in flight, that is prime stuff.”

#TheSearchforEverything world tour continues…new US dates added for the summer…tickets on sale Sat, Mar 4 at https://t.co/gtFjPydqF8 pic.twitter.com/4xtYVNanb8 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) February 24, 2017

The Search for Everything – Wave Two is out now, along with Mayer’s summer tour dates.