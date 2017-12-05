John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer was admitted to a New Orleans hospital early Tuesday for an emergency appendectomy, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“Early this morning, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” a statement reads. TMZ reports the musician is currently undergoing surgery.

The Grateful Dead offshoot are wrapping up their fall tour, which was expected to end Friday in Florida. Mayer, 40, also has a number of upcoming solo dates on the books, although it is unclear when he may be well enough to get back on the road.

This is a developing story and will be updated…