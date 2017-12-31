John Mayer Goes Shirtless for #KyloRenChallenge Inspired by Adam Driver's Viral Star Wars Scene

Did John Mayer really mean “My Body Is a Wonderland?”

The singer shared a photo of himself shirtless on Instagram, Saturday night, in response to a new challenge slowly taking over social media — the #kylorenchallenge.

The objective? Men are posing shirtless while wearing high-waisted pants inspired by Adam Driver‘s scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Mayer, 40, showed off his tattoos in the image, adding the simple caption, “#kylorenchallenge.”

Driver, who plays Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars movie, was filmed shirtless during a “Force connection” scene with Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, who even asked her nemesis to cover up.

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The film’s director, Rian Johnson, called the scene a “beefcake” moment in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It’s all about those Force connection scenes,” Johnson said. “The keyword being intimacy. And the idea that this was a way to just, why not step that up? The idea that, what’s even more uncomfortable having a conversation face to face with a person you don’t want to, as if they’re half-naked during it, while you’re having to do it. And so it was just another way of kind of disrobing Kylo literally and figuratively a little bit more, and pushing that sense of these conversations becoming increasingly more intimate.”

While Driver’s scene was meant to spur the intimacy between his and Ridley’s character, audiences took note of the actor’s photogenic physique.

“Adam looks so damn good because he’d been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes. I’m like, ‘Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there,’ ” Johnson said.

And how did Driver feel about the moment?

“No, no, he’s good. He’s great,” assured Johnson. “He knew he looked good.”