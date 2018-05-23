For almost five years, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been the definition of #MarriedGoals. Now the brand new father of two is offering some advice to the latest super couple on the block: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Legend shared some all-purpose tips for a happy marriage — royal or otherwise. “I think you just have to listen to each other, love each other, take care of each other, communicate well,” he told Billboard. “And then hopefully they can go off and make some babies, too. That’ll be great.”

Last week, Legend sympathized with Markle amid the drama surrounding her family just days before she wed Prince Harry. The show of support came after a fan tweeted: “Be honest: if you were about to marry into royalty, would your family somehow manage to show their ass and embarrass you?”

Legend, 39, responded by sharing his past experience with a relative, writing, “I had a cousin try to raffle off tickets to have ‘Christmas Dinner with John Legend’. So, yes.”

At the BBMAs on Sunday, he opened up to Billboard about why he decided to comment on the situation. “I think you don’t choose your family, first of all, as we know, and everybody’s got somebody in their family that might embarrass them at some point, and she’s in the most high-profile situation in the world,” he explained.

“We all have family we have to deal with and she had to deal with it in the public arena in a way that most of us would never have to, so kudos to her,” he continued. “I think she handled it with so much grace and her family, her mother did too, so I’m happy for her, happy for Harry, and wish them all the best.”

Prior to performing at the awards show, Legend took some good-natured ribbing from his wife, who watched the broadcast from home alongside daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, who was born just three days earlier.

wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting pic.twitter.com/l20XJGQ2Fu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2018

“Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting,” Teigen, 32, hilariously tweeted along with a photo of the new dad on TV during a BBMA red carpet interview. She also requested that Legend “be home by 9” for “shortrib night.”

hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9 pic.twitter.com/aiGs3gnNdl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 21, 2018

She did not have to tell him twice. Less than an hour later, Legend posted a video of himself, apparently on a runway after having left the ceremony early.

“I’m already at the airport. I’ll be home for dinner by 8,” he said in the video, which he captioned “Did somebody say short ribs?”

Sure enough, he made it home in time. A short time later he shared an additional video of a simmering pot of ribs, captioned simply “Hommmme.”