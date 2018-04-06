Watch John Legend's New 'A Good Night' Music Video Shot Entirely on Cellphones

John Legend is back with new music — and an innovative music video shot entirely on cellphones.

The singer’s new single “A Good Night” is inspired by love, and the music video — which was directed by Mishka Kornai and filmed with 23 Google Pixel 2 phones over 14 hours — features cameos by Jay Ellis, Yara Shahidi and Susan Kelechi Watson.

“The song and the video are about a magical night where you meet someone you immediately connect with and can envision a future together. You’re single, dating, probably using all the apps people use now … and not finding someone special,” says Legend, 39, in a new interview with Google.

John Sciulli/Getty

“The video is set in a club and visually represents the swiping left of the apps by literally swiping dating candidates away. But eventually our couple finds each other. And then, during the bridge, we see things transform into a fantasy future where our couple sees themselves getting married. It turns into a beautiful celebration of love and connection. All deejayed and hosted by yours truly,” he adds.

At an exclusive party at Neuehouse in Hollywood where an intimate group got a sneak peek at the video before its release while sipping on Legend’s LVE wine, the star revealed he’s hoping to release a new album by the spring or summer and is also eagerly awaiting baby no. 2 with wife Chrissy Teigen.

Earlier in the day, the Jesus Christ Superstar performer — who’s already a doting dad to daughter Luna (she turns 2 this month) — attended a SoulCycle class in West Hollywood where “A Good Night” was previewed.