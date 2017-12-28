Music
All the Sweetest Things John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Said About Each Other
After more than a decade together, Legend and Teigen are happier than ever
ON THEIR EARLY DAYS OF DATING
The couple met on the set of Legend's "Stereo" music video in 2007 and "hooked up" afterwards, Teigen previously told Cosmopolitan. "I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, 'What are we?' Marriage was never my goal, because I've never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."
Indeed, it took Legend "probably a couple of years in" to see Teigen as his future wife, he told Los Angeles Confidential in 2014. "For me, I'm the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling."
ON HER WINNING WIT
"We were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor," Legend previously told ET about the beginning of their relationship. "We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is."
ON FALLING IN LOVE IN LAKE COMO
Teigen and Legend fell in love in Lake Como, Italy, the supermodel and best-selling author revealed on her Instagram account. The couple wed at the exclusive Villa Pizzo in 2013.
"Back to where it all began — Lake Como, Italy — first came here in 2007," Teigen captioned a photo in 2016 while on vacation.
"A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are."
ON SUPPORTING TEIGEN THROUGH POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION
After Teigen revealed her painful battle with postpartum depression, Legend opened up to PEOPLE about remaining by Teigen's side during her recovery from the devastating disease.
"For me as a husband, it was my job to do the best I could to support her and understand what she was going through and do whatever I could do to help her," he said. "I feel like that's the least I could do. I think it was powerful for her to let a lot of women know they’re not alone, and no matter how much money you have or fame, anybody can feel that."
Teigen credited her husband's unwavering support in her Glamour cover, saying "he's exactly as compassionate, patient, loving and understanding as he seems."
ON THAT TIME HE TRIED TO BREAK UP WITH HER
"I was really stressed and busy. I was just like, 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like, 'No,'" Legend told The Guardian about their brief split.
"11 years later, baby," Teigen later responded on Twitter. "It wasn't a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like, 'No.'"
ON THEIR STEAMY SEX LIFE
"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class," she told Cosmopolitan about joining the mile-high club with her husband.
"We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
ON SEEING LEGEND BECOME A FATHER
"Since the day she was born, you've done every bottle with me, woken up with me to keep me company through the night. You don't mind diapers, get all the best burps, and read her Goodnight Moon like poetry," Teigen wrote in June 2016 on Father's Day, two months after welcoming baby Luna.
"It makes me so happy to see so much of you in her smile and eyes that completely glow when looking at you ... We love you, Johnny, endlessly, forever and ever to the Luna and back."
ON FALLING MORE IN LOVE OVER THE YEARS
"It's better than ever. We love being parents, we love our daughter and we still enjoy each other's company so much," Legend told PEOPLE in March. "I think she's brought me out of my shell and made me enjoy life a little bit more. It's been fun to grow together in that."
"I'm much luckier to have John's personality in my life than he is to have mine," Teigen told InStyle. "He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy."
ON EXPANDING THEIR FAMILY
In November, the couple announced they're expecting another baby in 2018.
"Even though Chrissy and I have been together a long time, we hadn't been parents together until last year, and so I think you start to learn how to parent together and what kinds of responsibilities you want to share and take on," Legend said in December.
