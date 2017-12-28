ON THEIR EARLY DAYS OF DATING

The couple met on the set of Legend's "Stereo" music video in 2007 and "hooked up" afterwards, Teigen previously told Cosmopolitan. "I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, 'What are we?' Marriage was never my goal, because I've never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."

Indeed, it took Legend "probably a couple of years in" to see Teigen as his future wife, he told Los Angeles Confidential in 2014. "For me, I'm the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling."