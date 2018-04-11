John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Step Out for a Sweet PDA-Filled Date Night in L.A.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen definitely had “A Good Night.”

On Monday night, the couple — who are expecting their second child together — headed to ROKU Sunset in West Hollywood for a late dinner.

Dressed casually, Legend, 39, and Teigen, 32, were in “the best mood” on their date and were spotted laughing, kissing and cracking jokes, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

The singer also sweetly rubbed Teigen’s baby bump before they ducked out by 11 p.m.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Over the weekend, the duo — who are also parents to daughter Luna Simone (she turns 2 on April 14) — got dressed up to attend the Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Los Angeles Awards where Teigen’s hairstylist and longtime friend Jen Atkin was presented the hairstylist of the year award.

Teigen dressed her baby bump in a plunging white Alexandre Vauthier gown while Legend opted for a black suit and patterned shirt.

“A huge thanks to my other husband and wife John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for making the ultimate sacrifice … leaving a comfortable quiet Sunday evening at home to be good friends,” Atkin joked in her acceptance speech.