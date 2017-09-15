On Thursday, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary by stepping out in London for dinner.

Teigen was wearing a long sleeve black velvet mini dress while Legend was wearing a classic black suit.

Legend, 38, shared an incredibly sweet Instagram of the night featuring Teigen, 31, kissing his nose.

“Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply,” he captioned the photo.

Teigen also shared an adorable Instagram of herself leaning against her husband in front of a doorway.

“Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary ❤️,” she captioned the picture.

The happy couple got married in Sept. 2013 in Lake Como, Italy.



The model bride wore a strapless ivory Vera Wang gown with an open back, lifted tulle skirt and hand-cut petal embroidered details, which she described to PEOPLE as “kind of [having] a sexier feel at the top, like a swimsuit, so I have to get my body ready. I have to buckle down.”

Teigen changed into another strapless ivory Vera Wang dress for the reception – the design featured a micro-pleated bodice and sheared organza full skirt.

And at the after-party she had a third Vera Wang design of the night – a crimson strapless mermaid gown with a hand-draped bodice, inverted flange skirt and embroidered crystal wheat detail.

The nuptials followed a seven-year courtship for the couple, who became engaged in 2011 while vacationing together in the Maldives.

