John Legend to Headline the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert

John Legend is set to headline the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The Grammy winner will take the stage at the Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway on Dec. 11 for the event, which honors the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

“Our capacity to transcend borders — to work together to overcome hate with love, to eradicate violence and, instead, pursue justice — is what moves us closer to a peaceful future,” says Legend, 38, in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Talks About Activism As An Artist

He continued: “As an artist, an activist and a father, I am honored and humbled to take part in this year’s Nobel Peace Prize Concert as we use our voices to advocate for peace in the face of global adversity.”

Added Olav Njølstad, Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute: “We’re thrilled to welcome John Legend back to Norway for this year’s Nobel Peace Concert. His powerful and influential voice, both on and off the stage, will help spread the message of peace to a global audience.”

Legend, who previously performed at the concert in 2006, will join EDM star Alan Walker at the 24th annual event.