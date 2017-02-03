Woah! Hear Joey Lawrence’s New Song with Brothers Matthew and Andy

It appears the Lawrence brothers have blossomed into a band!

Joey, 40, Matthew, 36, and Andy, 29, all rose to fame on television, but now the trio has teamed up on their first single, “Still There”—and PEOPLE has the exclusive first listen to the new track.

“We began this whole thing as three bros just fooling around, doing something we had never done together,” says Joey, who played Joey Russo on the early-’90s sitcom Blossom. “But something special happened and it just felt right.”

Though they have not released a music video for the song yet, for now “Still There” is set to images from their former acting gigs.

“We started out as a musical family—acting kinda redirected us,” says Matthew, who starred in the 1993 Robin Williams comedy Mrs. Doubtfire and joined the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World in 1997 for its final three seasons. “It feels good to get back to our roots.”

“Making music is so much fun, so why not do it with the two fellas I have the most fun with?” adds Andy, who acted alongside his older brothers from 1995 to 1997 on the Disney Channel comedy Brotherly Love. “It just made sense.”