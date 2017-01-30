Joey Fatone Celebrates His 40th Birthday Alongside Fellow Boybander A.J. McLean in Miami

It was ’90s heaven on Saturday night when Joey Fatone celebrated his 40th birthday alongside fellow boybander A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys at the Miami hotspot ORA.

What was originally planned as an intimate gathering quickly turned into a much bigger event as the duo decided to perform a medley of hits together from the deejay booth for the entire club — including classics like “Bye Bye Bye” and “I Want It That Way.”

“Joey was presented with a multi tier cake with a big picture of his head on top, and danced with female fans while sipping on a pricy bottle of Louis XIII,” a source tells PEOPLE of the glitzy bash.

Also at ORA that night, Julio Iglesias Jr., who had a more low key evening sipping mezcal cocktails from ORA’s cocktail bar in the upstairs Anti Social room.