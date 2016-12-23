‘Bring Your Family to Work’: Joel Madden Posts Holiday Pic with Benji, Featuring In-Laws Cameron Diaz and Lionel Richie

Christmas brings families together — even famous families!

Case in point — the Madden brothers. Joel posted a sweet snap to his Instagram on Wednesday, featuring wife Nicole Richie, father-in-law Lionel Richie, twin Benji, and his wife, Cameron Diaz.

“Bring your family to work,” he captioned the adorable photo, taken at the twins’ music media company, MDDN. Only the appearance of Nicole and Joel’s children, Harlow, 8, and Sparrow, 7, could have upped the cuteness quotient.

Bring your family to work ❤❤ A photo posted by Joel Madden (@joelmadden) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:53pm PST

The Madden brothers took holiday cheer to the next level recently when they faced off with Christmas queen Busy Philipps to make the best festive wrapping paper out of a plain brown piece of paper.

In the video, part of a holiday DIY series hosted by Michaels craft stores, the brothers have 30 minutes to make merry magic from scratch.

“We have a rough strategy. It’s not going to really materialize for a minute here,” says Joel of the design.

In the end, they decided to go with a classic evergreen theme — topped off by a big red, glitter-covered anarchy symbol in place of the star. Untraditional, but very rock and roll.