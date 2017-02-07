Jessica Simpson’s Father, Joe Simpson, Starts Radiation Treatment for Prostate Cancer

Joe Simpson has begun radiation treatment for prostate cancer, PEOPLE confirms.

The father of singers Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, 58, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September and initially underwent surgery for it. He revealed his diagnosis in November when his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

“He’s feeling great now and is optimistic,” a source close to Simpson told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s felt so much love and support from his family and friends.”

Simpson’s family has been supportive of him — especially in his new endeavor: photography.

Both of Simpson’s famous daughters attended the opening of Dream Works, his first-ever photography gallery exhibit, in Los Angeles in early 2016.

Of photography, Simpson told PEOPLE at the time, “There is something about taking pictures that makes me happy, and it has always been a hobby for me.”