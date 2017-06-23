Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough Releases His First EP – and It Features a Love Song for Fiancée Mika Brzezinski

Joe Scarborough has penned a sweet serenade for his fiancée and co-host Mika Brzezinski – along with 399 other tunes.

The Morning Joe star and former Florida congressman released his first EP on Friday, Mystified, which features five new songs from Scarborough and his band.

One – a love song called, appropriately, “Let’s Fall in Love” – was written for Brzezinski, although during a performance this week, Scarborough joked that he penned it for the band’s guitarist, reported the New York Post‘s Page Six.

“I wrote this song for somebody,” he reportedly said. “I don’t usually write love songs. I’ve written 400 songs, but somebody came into my life and is very special to me and I felt like I had to open myself up, and wrote a song called ‘Let’s Fall in Love.’ ”

Page Six said Brzezinksi was in the audience for the special moment.

In a press release for the EP, Scarborough, 54, said, “I’ve got a hell of a lot of songs to get out there, so I’ll be releasing them in waves with a EP every month for the next four years. I may take a quick rest after releasing my first 200 songs.”

After finishing up on the air, Scarborough has been in studios recording some of his 400 original songs, and also performing at smaller venues near his home on New York City’s Upper West Side, according to the release.

“I’ve been writing songs my entire life. I was in middle school and I wrote songs,” Scarborough told Vanity Fair. “I was in high school and I wrote songs. I was a football coach and I wrote songs. I was in law school and I wrote songs. I was in Congress and I wrote songs. I was a lawyer and I wrote songs. I was on TV and I wrote songs.”

He continued, “I think at this phase in my life, it’s time for me to just focus on writing songs and taking it as far as I can take it. My hope is that it’s something that I’ll be doing long after I’m off TV.”