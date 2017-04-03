Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Cuddly in Los Angeles — and Nick Jonas Third Wheels Their Dinner Date!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner can’t keep their hands off each other — but little brother Nick Jonas doesn’t seem to mind.

The cute couple spent Sunday walking up and down Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles, not being shy about some PDA. The DNCE frontman, 27, was photographed wrapping his arm around his girlfriend and even planting a smooch on her forehead as she rested her head on his shoulder.

That night, Nick joined the duo for a dinner at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s. Turner linked her arm in Joe’s as they arrived.

The Game of Thrones star, 21, wore a floral print white dress with drop sleeves and black heels for the meal. Her beau wore black pants with a red and blue jacket.

Despite not having a date of his own, Nick looked dapper in a brown suit.

The singer and the GOT star were spotted getting cozy at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the beginning of November, and also spent Halloween and Thanksgiving weekend together.

“She’s always been into him, but he’s starting to like her more and more,” a source previously told PEOPLE before the couple became exclusive.

In early December, a second source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were “dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

Turner also made their relationship Instagram official in January when she shared a photo of her beau holding a cigar while at the stern of a boat on open water.

Jonas’ last serious relationship was with model Gigi Hadid, who’s currently dating Zayn Malik.