Joe Jonas Is Here for an 'R-Rated' Camp Rock Spin-off with Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas

It’s been nearly seven years since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam was released, so could another installment be overdue?

Well if it were up to Joe Jonas, the next sequel would be all grown-up.

“If it made sense, sure. For all of us — Demi [Lovato], Nick [Jonas], it would be funny to do a spin on it,” the DNCE frontman told Marie Claire on filming another Camp Rock.

“Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film. Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film,” Jonas, 27, continued. “We’ve joked around about the idea a couple times.”

The original Disney Channel movie, also starring Kevin Jonas, was released in 2008 when Joe was age 18. To this day, Camp Rock is the network’s third highest viewed movie program of all time.

And if/when the day comes for a sequel, the singer is already in tip-top shape. Case in point: Jonas’ Guess underwear ads.

❓ @guess ❓ A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

“You’re trying to flex as much as you can, because you want to look your best. There was a lot of laughing going on,” he said on his shirtless Guess photo shoot. “When you’re shooting, you’re so exposed in your underwear—but after a time you forget, so you’re walking around catering in your underwear.”

While it’s undeniable that he’s ripped, he’s not the only Jo bro with muscles. In fact, he and Nick compete to see which sibling has the best body.

“Nick and I go to the gym together once and a while. It’s really funny to see. That’s where we get competitive,” Joe revealed.

👊🏽 put me in coach 👊🏽 @avaknightboxing 📸 @dennisleupold A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Adding, “Nick can put up a lot of weight, he’s got massive shoulders. But we don’t want to look like each other. I want to be a little bit smaller, Nick is always carrying invisible suitcases around.”