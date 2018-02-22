Sophie Turner will soon join the House of Jonas — and the family couldn’t be more thrilled!

The Game of Thrones actress, 22, and DNCE frontman Joe Jonas, 28, began dating in the fall of 2016, and last October they announced their surprise engagement on social media. And according to Jonas patriarch Kevin Sr., Turner fits in well with the clan.

“[We] love the way that Joe loves her and the way that she loves him,” Kevin Sr., 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We’re a blessed family to have her as our future daughter-in-law — and, in our minds, [she’s] already a daughter-in-law!”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (November 2017) Jackson Lee/Splash News

Indeed, Kevin Sr. is excited about his ever-expanding family, which includes his wife Denise, 51; Nick, 25; Frankie, 17; and Kevin Jr., 30, who shares daughters Alena, 4, and Valentina, 1, with wife Danielle, 31.

“Danielle is a wonderful daughter-in-law. She’s given me two wonderful grand-babies, and we love them,” he adds. “And Sophie comes in: From the first time we met her, we knew she was a special young lady.”

Joe’s friends and family have welcomed the actress into the fold with open arms.

Following the engagement news, everyone from his brothers to amicable ex Demi Lovato congratulated the couple on social media. And in November, the pair hosted an engagement party in New York, where they celebrated with his famous family.

In addition to Joe’s engagement, the Jonases have plenty to celebrate. In March 2017, Kevin Sr. was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer, for which he underwent surgery and six grueling months of preventative chemotherapy. Finally, on Dec. 22, doctors declared him in remission. Throughout the harrowing health battle, Kevin Sr. leaned on the support of his family.

“It’s been a journey for all of us, including my future daughter-in-law!” says Kevin Sr., who opens up about his devastating diagnosis in the new issue of PEOPLE.

The cancer crisis shook the family, but it’s only strengthened their bond.

Says Joe: “A situation like this makes you wake up and appreciate the ones around you.”

The Jonas family (in 2017), from left: Frankie, Kevin Sr., Denise, Kevin Jr., Alena, Danielle, Valentina, Nick, Joe Courtesy Kevin Jonas Sr.

With his cancer behind him, Kevin Sr. hopes to save lives as the new spokesperson of Fight CRC, a national colorectal cancer advocacy group that raises awareness about the importance of early detection through screening.

“I want to have more romance with my wife of 32 years, see my kids get married and watch my grandkids grow up,” he says. “If just one person ends up like me and catches their cancer before it’s life-ending, then I’ve been a part of something good.”