Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas are giving us chills — they’re multiplying.

The stars united to sing a track from the beloved 1978 movie musical Grease for a new episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, channeling their best Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson.

Taking turns on the characters’ respective verses, Jonas — in the driver’s seat — and Cabello crooned “You’re the One That I Want.”

Ahead of performing the fun flashback tune, Jonas and Cabello took a different kind of walk down memory lane. Questioning the singer, Cabello asked, “Do you remember the first time [that we met]?”

“I feel like the first time we met was at an awards show,” said Jonas.

But Jonas would be “wrong,” said Cabello. “You actually weren’t fully aware the first time we met and I freaked out a little bit because I was kind of a Jonas Brothers fan,” revealed the “Havana” singer, sharing a selfie that she took with an unaware Jonas in the background.

The new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiere on Apple Music, Tuesday.