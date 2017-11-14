Joe Jackson Shares Rare Photo of Grandson Blanket and Posts Odd Video Message to the Teen

Joe Jackson had a strange but heartfelt message to give to his grandson, Blanket, who now goes by B.G. or Bigi, on Monday.

In a video shared to his Twitter account, the patriarch of the musically talented family directed a message toward the now 15-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson.

“Hello, Blanket! This is Joe Jackson,” the 89-year-old said. “Your health is… I don’t know what. You’re like your father. Now I understand why your father had you wear masks all the time ’cause news people was bothering him so much and he tried to disguise you as much as possible. But I want you to stay healthy and stay off those bikes!”

“Don’t ride, now,” Jackson continued. “But anyway, tell your brothers I said hello and stay clean and healthy. And see a lot of movies if you can, good movies of course. And be like me, be tough, be tough in a good way. You’ll live a long time. Above all, I love you all. Take care, man, you be good. I’ll see you next time I come to LA. Okay? Adios.”

To my grandson Blanket. A personal video message from me. Love you. #blanketjackson #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/aNtptnlAn1 — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) November 13, 2017

The former talent manager also shared a rare photo of himself with Bigi on Twitter, with both of them smiling at the camera.

Since his late father’s funeral in 2009, Bigi has been seen in public or in photographs just a handful of times.

While Joe obviously wanted to share a heartfelt message with the world and the youngest of his late son’s children, the grandfather seems to have gotten a little confused.

Joe refers to Bigi using his old moniker, Blanket, and also tells him to say hello to his brothers despite Bigi having one brother, Prince Michael, 20, and one sister, Paris, 19. It wasn’t Bigi who fell while riding a bike, but Prince.

The oldest son of the King of Pop was riding his two-wheeler in Los Angeles when wet pavement caused by a light rain reportedly caused him to wipe out, according to TMZ.

His injuries were serious enough to require an ambulance to transport him to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

He was well enough to share a photo of his journey on social media. Jackson posted a shot of his feet outstretched on a gurney with the somewhat sheepish caption: “Well s—…”

Well shit… A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Nov 2, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

In an interview with the Today show in late October, Prince said he and his siblings share a special relationship — even calling his younger brother by his new name.

“Me and my siblings get along really well—especially my sister,” Jackson told Today‘s Natalie Morales. “She’s grown so much and she’s been able to really step up. I don’t really see myself as her older brother. We’re equal partners when it comes down to it. B.G. is just so mature for his age. It’s a pretty strong bond.”

As a minor, B.G. is the only Jackson sibling still in need of a legal guardian. Since 2012 the role has been filled by both his grandmother Katherine and cousin T.J., but the family matriarch is reportedly in the process of dissolving her custodianship. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Katherine, 87, cites her advancing age as well as B.G.’s entry into adolescence as factors in her decision. T.J. will reportedly remain his sole guardian until B.G.’s 18th birthday.