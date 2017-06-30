‘Not a Scratch’: Joe Jackson ‘Safe and Healthy’ After Minor Car Crash in Las Vegas

Joe Jackson — the music manager and father of 11, including singer Janet Jackson and the late Michael Jackson — is “safe and healthy” following a car accident in Las Vegas, where he has a home.

The 88-year-old Jackson family patriarch was a passenger in a black Jaguar driving near the Las Vegas strip when the vehicle was T-boned by a red SUV, TMZ reported. He was taken reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance after complaints of chest pain.

On Friday, his team tweeted about the news, explaining that he was feeling well. “Mr. Jackson was in a minor car accident, but nothing happened to him,” he wrote. “Not a scratch and he is safe and healthy. # teamJackson”

Mr. Jackson was in a minor car accident, but nothing happened to him. Not a scratch and he is safe and healthy. #teamJackson — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 30, 2017

This isn’t the first time the Jackson family patriarch has found himself hospitalized. In recent years he has as battled several health setbacks — including a stay in May 2016.

In July 2015, he was rushed to the hospital in Brazil after suffering a stroke and heart arrhythmia while celebrating his birthday and was further treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center when he returned to Los Angeles.

Jackson also suffered a mild stroke in November 2012.