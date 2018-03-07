Nick Jonas, Pink, Adam Levine and More Music Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

Jimmy Kimmel’s popular “Mean Tweets” segment returned on Tuesday’s all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live! — with artists like Pink, Nick Jonas, Meghan Trainor, TLC, Usher, Adam Levine, Green Day, and more getting in on the action.

The all-musicians edition of the popular series once again had stars facing the wrath of the Twitterverse.

“Nick Jonas was cute back when he was in the Jonas Brothers,” Jonas, 25, read, kicking off the segment. “And now he looks like a ferret.”

Like most of Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” clips, the celebrity talent all took the insults in stride.

Pink ABC

“Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into a Denny’s and ruin everyone’s evening,” read the Grammy winner and mother of two, laughing before joking, “I would have said Waffle House.”

“That’s awesome, that’s awesome,” said Zendaya after reading one tweet that compared her skinny frame to “a pole of spaghetti.”

Other stars in the segment included Alice Cooper, The Lumineers, Blink 182, Steve Aoki, Niall Horn, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Fall Out Boy, Depeche Mode, and Common — with the last star dubbed “the Pottery Barn of rappers” by one tweeter.

This is the fourth time Kimmel has done a “Mean Tweets” segment solely dedicated to musicians.

He first launched the series in honor of Twitter’s six-year anniversary, with stars like Will Ferrell, Busy Philipps, Joel McHale, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Roseanne Barr, Anna Faris, and Kathy Griffin taking on their Twitter trolls.

R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” has played in the background every time.