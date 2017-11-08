Jill Scott Files for Divorce From Husband of Less Than 18 Months

It looks like Jill Scott and her husband, Mike Dobson, are no longer together.

The 45-year-old Grammy award-winning singer has filed for divorce, according to TMZ.

Court papers say that Scott cited irreconcilable differences as well as “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”

Scott and Dobson wed to the surprise of many in June 2016.

The gossip site reveals that the ESSENCE Fest alum and her estranged ex have been separated for quite some time and have been living apart in different homes since Sept. 5.

Before tying the knot, the couple signed a prenuptial agreement and the Philly native has asked that it be enforced, according to TMZ.

This is Scott’s second marriage. She and Dobson did not have any children together during their union.