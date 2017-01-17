Jewel's Perfect Date Night with Boyfriend Charlie Whitehurst Is Very Low-Key

Jewel and boyfriend Charlie Whitehurst may be globetrotters, but the singer insists some of their best memories are made back home.

“Charlie and I are very adventurous, so we travel all over the world together and do a lot of fun things, but it kind of is a luxury just being home and getting to hang out,” the singer tells PEOPLE Now of life with the Indianapolis Colts Quarterback. “So, I guess that’s kind of one of my perfect date nights.”

Jewel, who is starring in Hallmark’s new movie Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery, has been dating Whitehurst since spring 2015, but didn’t make the relationship public until January of last year.

Shortly after, the singer confessed to PEOPLE, “I was very slow about going public. We’re not people to go out on ‘the scene.'”

The couple’s approach to life in the limelight remains the same now.

Jewel, 42, tells PEOPLE Now, “We’re both really kind of under the radar people, and we live in under-the-radar places. We travel around a lot, but we’re not really attention seekers, so it’s not bad.”

“People have always respected us and left us alone and let us do our thing, so it’s been great. He’s a lovely man,” she adds.

The star was previously married to Ty Murray, with whom she shares son Kase, 5.