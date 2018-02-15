See Jewel's Stunning Cirque du Soleil Costume Inspired by Her Home State of Alaska

When Jewel‘s journey is brought to life on stage for one night only next month in Las Vegas, the star will be wearing a costume inspired by her home state of Alaska.

On Mar. 2, all Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas will shut down to participate in the One Night for One Drop event, which will feature guest performers alongside Cirque artists at the Michael Jackson ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay.

Jewel’s stunning gown — designed by Sandra Fox and created by Randy Handley — embodies the spirit of Alaska’s wildlife, and the entertainer will act as a “Source” and “ethereal guide” for the show’s main character Nukka.

“Working with the Cirque team has been an incredible experience in art and craftsmanship,” Jewel tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The people are all incredible. The way I am being transformed into a whole new person … I feel like a princess, or more like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.”

The show will draw from Jewel’s ups and downs throughout her life and career. “This is a story inspired by events in my life, about family, the search for love, abandonment and betrayal but ultimately the power to forgive the soul,” she says.

All proceeds from the show will go to One Drop, an international non-profit foundation started by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté that provides access to safe water.

“For me, water is like love. With it, we flourish. Without it, we wither,” says Jewel. “But love, like water, is a renewable source if we know where to look and how to care for it.”