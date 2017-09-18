'Tis the Season to Give Back: Jewel Announces Her Charitable and Interactive Handmade Holiday Tour

This is not a foolish game — Jewel is coming back to a stage near you!

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is hitting the road this holiday season for a unique concert experience, performing a combination of holiday classics, holiday originals and her hit songs alongside special guests, her father, Atz, and her brothers, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher.

“As kids, I toured a lot with my father, but this is the first time as an adult that I get to share the road with my dad and my brothers,” Jewel, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We are excited to embark on this holiday journey together and I am even more excited that my son Kase gets to travel with us all.”

The tour, which kicks off Nov. 24 in Las Vegas, will also act as “an instructional craft fair prior to the show where you can come to make gifts for loved ones,” she shares.

“I decided to start this annual Handmade Holiday Tour to create an antidote to the stress and overwhelm I am seeing in culture, and to help us focus on the simple pleasures that make us feel satisfied and truly happy,” she says. “My Handmade Holiday Tour is designed to provide experiences that friends and families alike can use to connect and make meaningful gifts and most importantly memories to share for a lifetime.”

She adds, “I believe you don’t need a lot of money to create memories or even gifts that last a lifetime.”

The tour will also sponsor 25 individuals per show who are in need and will offer them vouchers for the gift-making workshops to ensure they have a handmade gift for the holidays. Concertgoers will also have the opportunity to make donations or donate workshop vouchers to these families.

Online retailer Zappos.com will also be working with local animal shelters in each city to sponsor pet adoptions at every show as they kick off Home for the Pawlidayz, their nationwide pet adoption program.

“Holidays don’t need to be about expensive gifts and lavish parties, often it’s the little gifts, gestures and moments that you remember most over the years and I want to bring that simplicity of feel-good giving back to the holidays with this tour,” says the Framed for Murder star.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and are on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 22.