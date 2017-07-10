Jessica Simpson Marks Her Birthday with Topless Pool Photo: ‘Kiss My Butt 36’

Happy birthday, Jessica Simpson!

The singer-turned-fashion mogul celebrated her 37th birthday on Monday with a cheeky photo of herself in the pool.

“Kiss My Butt 36,” Simpson captioned the topless picture of herself laying on a green floatie.

The mother of two’s pool party comes weeks after she and husband Eric Johnson threw a birthday blowout for their son, Ace Knute, who turned 4 on June 30.

Kiss My Butt 36 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

The Starry Night A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Simpson and Johnson, 37, celebrated with a Moana-themed party — complete with a Maui lookalike — in the family’s backyard, which was made to look like the Isle of Te Fiti, the island of the goddess featured in the Disney film.

In addition, the couple’s daughter, Maxwell Drew, turned 5 on May 1, and marked her big day with a mermaid-themed fifth birthday party.

Simpson made headlines over the weekend for her light-hearted response to Whole Foods’ discovery that their chicken salad actually contained tuna. “Happens to the best of us,” she joked, referring to her 2003 Newlyweds snafu.