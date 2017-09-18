It’s not everyday you turn 38, which is why Jessica Simpson celebrated her husband Eric Johnson’s birthday by posting a very cheeky photo on her Instagram.

On Sunday night, Simpson, 37, shared a picture of her and her husband that’s almost not suitable for work.

In the snap, Simpson’s husband can be seen double fisting two pints of foamy beer as she is bent over in front of him, flashing her panties and butt cheeks to the camera.

“38 IS GREAT,” Simpson captioned the photo, adding the suggestive hashtag, “#IAMSOHOTFORYOU”

38 IS GREAT 🍻#IAMSOHOTFORYOU A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Simpson celebrated a birthday by posting a cheeky picture of herself.

For her big day this year, Simpson shared an Instagram of herself lounging in a pool with the caption, “kiss my butt 36.”

Kiss My Butt 36 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Simpson and Johnson got married in 2014 after dating for nearly four years.

“I saw my gorgeous wife coming towards me and she was crying,” said Johnson, describing their wedding to PEOPLE. “I think my heart was exploding a little bit.”

Simpson added, “It’s so surreal. This has been something we’ve wanted ever since we met.”

Despite celebrating their 7th anniversary in May, the happy couple are still all about the PDA.

“I think the secret to a beautiful, loving marriage is just making out!” Simpson told PEOPLE. “Don’t forget to kiss. It’s more intimate sometimes for a lot of people and if you forget that, you forget why you fell in love in the first place. It always begins with a kiss.”