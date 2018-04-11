Jessica Biel revealed her and Justin Timberlake‘s date nights on the road are a lot chiller than you may think — and for good reason.

The Sinner actress, 36, popped by the PEOPLE Now studio to talk about teaming up with American Express for brand’s new “Live Life” global campaign when she explained that the pop star prefers to relax and reload after performing on his Man of the Woods tour.

And because Timberlake “is working so hard” to deliver the best performances possible to his colossal fanbase, Biel says the best place to take date night is back to the room so the “Say Something” singer stays “healthy.”

“What he has to do and the energy output … honestly, keeping him healthy is so important. It’s not just this wild party that everybody thinks,” she says.

She adds, “Yes, we’re in these amazing places, but a lot of times we’re trying to protect his immunity and protect his body from breaking down. A date night for us would be just sitting in the hotel and having room service and watching a movie — just like everybody else.”

The tour kicked off March 13 in Toronto, and will extend through Europe and back to the U.S. before ending in Colorado in January 2019. And if Biel had to pick her favorite place to rock her body, she’d choose Northern Europe.

“I love Scandinavia, so I’m excited about Stockholm and going to Finland and Norway and all these places,” she says.