Justin Timberlake is kicking off his Man of the Woods world tour with his number one fan cheering him on.

In a video from her husband’s tour opener at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on Tuesday night, Jessica Biel jammed out to his hit “Mirrors” as the 37-year-old singer made his way across the stage. The Sinner star, 36, even showed off for the camera, sticking out her tongue after watching Timberlake walk by.

“There’s nothing better than watching your man do what they’ve been put on this earth to do,” she captioned the video on Twitter. “I’m so proud of you, man of the woods!”

While it appears that Biel had the best seat in the house, Timberlake’s show setup was cool to see from any row in the arena.

The set includes three stages embellished with trees, 38 suspended screens, laser projections and a giant MOTW logo. Timberlake is also backed by 15 band members and six dancers as he performs his greatest hits, like “SexyBack,” “Cry Me a River” and more.

There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. I’m so proud of you, man of the woods! #MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/QFSkvmpwdR — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) March 14, 2018

And his wife isn’t the only family member supporting Timberlake on his new tour — he’s also bringing along son Silas Randall, who turns 3 in April.

“Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR,” the former boy band member wrote alongside the sweet snap of the family of three holding hands at an airport.

It turns out that Silas — whose name means “man of the woods” in Latin — served as an inspiration for Timberlake’s new album.

“I talk about everything before Man of the Woods is aspiration and then Man of the Woods really is inspiration because when you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad,” he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe in January. “And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?’ ”

Timberlake continued, “I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”