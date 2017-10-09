The Lovin’ Spoonful’s Jerry Yester Arrested for 30 Counts of Child Pornography

Jerry Yester — of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Lovin’ Spoonful, known for their hits “Do You Believe in Magic” and “Summer in the City” — was arrested in Arkansas for child pornography, PEOPLE confirms.

The 74-year-old musician was arrested by the Attorney General’s office Cyber Crimes Unit on Thursday. He faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony.

He was booked the Boone County Jail and was released on a $35,000 bond the same day.

According to the Attorney General’s office, special agents began investigating Yester after they determined that someone using a computer at Yester’s address downloaded child pornography. The investigation will now be handed over to the 14th Judicial District Prosecutor David Ethredge.

Prior to joining the Spoonful in 1968 as a replacement for original guitarist Zal Yanovsky, Yester also played in the Modern Folk Quartet and served as a producer and arranger for artists such as the Turtles, Pat Boone and Tom Waits.