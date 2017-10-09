People

Music

The Lovin’ Spoonful’s Jerry Yester Arrested for 30 Counts of Child Pornography

Jerry Yester  of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Lovin’ Spoonful, known for their hits “Do You Believe in Magic” and “Summer in the City” — was arrested in Arkansas for child pornography, PEOPLE confirms.

The 74-year-old musician was arrested by the Attorney General’s office Cyber Crimes Unit on Thursday. He faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony.

He was booked the Boone County Jail and was released on a $35,000 bond the same day.

According to the Attorney General’s office, special agents began investigating Yester after they determined that someone using a computer at Yester’s address downloaded child pornography. The investigation will now be handed over to the 14th Judicial District Prosecutor David Ethredge.

Prior to joining the Spoonful in 1968 as a replacement for original guitarist Zal Yanovsky, Yester also played in the Modern Folk Quartet and served as a producer and arranger for artists such as the Turtles, Pat Boone and Tom Waits.