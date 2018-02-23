Damn: Jeopardy! Contestants Completely Bomb Kendrick Lamar Question

Looks like this crew has missed Kendrick Lamar’s rise to superstardom.

Despite having five solid clues, the contestants on Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy! did not know Lamar was the answer to a trivia question posed by host Alex Trebek.

It all began with Rob selecting Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits for $2,000.

Said Trebek: “Hitmaking was in his ‘DNA.’ He had ‘LOYALTY.’ He was ‘HUMBLE.’ and in ‘LOVE.’—DAMN.”

Seconds passed as Rob made a face that recalls McKayla Maroney at the 2012 Summer Games in London, Catherine gave a closed-mouth smile with her chin up, and Alan — who, judging from how he wrote his name, has an appreciation for punctuation à la Lamar — stared then smiled, finger hovering close to the buzzer button.

Then came the show’s iconic time-is-up noise. “That would be Kendrick Lamar,” said Trebek with a smile.

It makes you wonder: Did this group miss Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack too?

