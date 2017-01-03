Jenny McCarthy Says Her Sympathy for Mariah Carey ‘Stopped’ After Singer Accused Dick Clark Productions of Sabotage

Jenny McCarthy is not on #TeamMariah.

After Mariah Carey fumbled her way through three awkward performances on Saturday for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the show’s co-host Jenny McCarthy claims she immediately felt for the diva.

However, any “sympathy stopped … the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance,” McCarthy said on her SiriusXM show Tuesday morning.

“I know what it’s like to have your prompter go out. I know what it’s like to have my inner ears go out. It’s scary, and it’s like your brain malfunctions and you’re on live TV. … I have sympathy for her. I do understand our egos of course want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes, but I literally had a visceral reaction to her saying Dick Clark Productions did this on purpose and for ratings,” said McCarthy. “If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back. He’s not, so I’m going to.”

While a rep for Carey told PEOPLE Monday that the singer had rehearsed at 3 p.m. ahead of the show, McCarthy claims she “didn’t do a sound check.”

“She did whatever you would call like a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check,” said McCarthy.

Carey kicked off her set with the New Year’s Eve classic “Auld Lang Syne,” but became flustered when she appeared to not be able to hear the backup vocals heard on the live broadcast. During her second song, “Emotions,” the star told the audience she “didn’t have a [sound] check for this song.”

For her last song, “We Belong Together,” Carey mouthed the words to a pre-recorded track and told the crowd she was “just going … [to] sing along with it. Well, not sing, but have a moment.”

“Her voice is not there anymore,” concluded McCarthy on her show. “I don’t think there is a problem with her inner ears. I think she used it as an excuse.”